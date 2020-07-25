Letter: Maskless population is confused
Letter: Maskless population is confused

Governor Ducey (and others) just do not get how ignorant so many people are and how important it is to educate people. The simple act of breathing in is enough to get the virus. If someone standing or sitting near you or who had been in an elevator before you or in the bathroom stall before you had the virus and breathed out and you breathed the virus in, there is a high likelihood that you will contract the virus. Wear a mask!

Jennifer Aviles

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

