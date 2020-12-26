Letter: Masks After Vaccine?

Today I overheard an elderly man say he's going to get a COVID vaccine soon so "I can stop wearing this stupid thing." Vaccine experts say we're months away from getting two vaccine doses into every person. Assuming there aren't problems with supply estimates and folks are stepping forward to get vaccinated, it's estimated perhaps by summer 2021 we'll achieve herd immunity. Until then, experts say to keep practicing preventative steps. Keeping our masks on until everyone is immunized continues to set the example for not getting infected and passing the virus on. There are too many unknowns for premature dismissal of mask wearing.
Stephanie Frederick, RN
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.