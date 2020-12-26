 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Masks After Vaccine?
View Comments

Letter: Masks After Vaccine?

Today I overheard an elderly man say he's going to get a COVID vaccine soon so "I can stop wearing this stupid thing." Vaccine experts say we're months away from getting two vaccine doses into every person. Assuming there aren't problems with supply estimates and folks are stepping forward to get vaccinated, it's estimated perhaps by summer 2021 we'll achieve herd immunity. Until then, experts say to keep practicing preventative steps. Keeping our masks on until everyone is immunized continues to set the example for not getting infected and passing the virus on. There are too many unknowns for premature dismissal of mask wearing.

Stephanie Frederick, RN

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News