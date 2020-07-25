Letter: Masks are like seat belts, a safety issue

Maybe the wearing of masks should be in the same category as wearing seat belts.
What happens if you are driving and you are caught without wearing a seat belt? In some states it is a primary traffic violation. Isn’t there a question on some medical forms whether you take precautions and wear a seat belt? If there is an accident, the first question asked is whether a driver wore a seat belt.
In cases of blatant disregard for one’s fellow man by not wearing a mask or joining a group at a COVID party, one’s health insurance company should be notified and premiums should increase to defray the health costs to individuals who contract the illness. A question should be added to forms at hospitals. No mask, no ventilator. If an insurance premium is attached to the wearing of masks, people will participate. If it makes a dent in someone’s wallet, it might force cooperation and a decrease in the spread of the virus.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
