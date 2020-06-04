Letter: Masks are not magic

Covid-mask-scolds, science is not a magic spell or political cudgel. It is a real set of rules you are ignoring for political purpose. Unless your mask is tightly sealed to your face, you are not breathing through the mask, but around the mask. Your breath follows the path of least resistance, which is any gap between mask and face, no matter how small. The mask only catches the largest drops, which would normally fall at your feet anyway. The smaller drops follow your breath right out of the mask, in a cloud to each side, downward, and upward above your head. And since those clouds come out like little jets, they will be more concentrated than they would have been from an open nose or mouth. Surgeons wear masks, not to filter their breath, but to redirect it away from their patients. This is the science of air-flow. Learn something before you scold.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
