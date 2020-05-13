Letter: masks in the era of covid 19
After what I saw yesterday, I think now would be a good time to remind us about the purpose of those annoying facial masks. I went inside Fry’s to quickly pick up something I forgot to put on my grocery pick-up order. First I heard and then saw a person, not wearing a mask, sneezing numerous times without covering his mouth and then putting back the packages of bacon he had in his hand. I would have said something but just didn’t know where to begin. I did get the meat counter person (who also wasn’t wearing a mask!) to remove those packages. That mask doesn't protect you from someone else’s coronavirus germs, it protects others from yours. Because the virus can be asymptomatic, you can be infectious and not even know it! Let’s all show respect by working together to keep each other safe so we can get back to normal as soon as we can.

Merry Mungo

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

