Letter: Masks, Masks, Masks
For those of you who have been reluctant to wear a face mask, this might be a good time to reassess your position. The events of the past week should be a big red flag in changing your mind. Masks are not political, they are life savers worn by people who care about themselves and others. The virus doesn't care about politics, it is an equal opportunity killer. Also, the virus is not intimidated by arrogance and bravado. Wearing a mask however, mitigates our chances from getting infected or infecting others. A mask may be a little uncomfortable and a nuisance at times, but what a small price to pay for our health. If we get infected there won't a helicopter standing by to take us to Walter Reed Hospital. Think about what your family would do without you.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

