Letter: Masks, ok - but why not vaccine?

It is puzzling to see the virtual shouting that people should wear masks, but I have yet to see a report of proof that masks actually prevent spread of the virus. Be that as it may, I don't object to masks, especially for the unvaccinated.
Still we have at least somewhat documented proof that vaccines mostly do their job with no adverse effects! Why are the media not spending their time shouting for the unvaccinated to shed their suspicions and stay healthy?
Masks are a foolish substitute for vaccinations. They're ok, but for heaven's sake, get the vaccine!
Charles Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.