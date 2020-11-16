 Skip to main content
Letter: Masks With A Message
Letter: Masks With A Message

My thoughts on the Covid-19 virus and how to make wearing a mask more fun. Most people believe that it is important to protect themselves and their neighbors while relieving some of the stress that exists at our health facilities and other social institutions.

For those that have not adopted the mask routine, maybe monetary incentives, such as random rewards for wearing masks could come from U.S. Government Covid-Aid or derived from those who have broken the mask laws. Some things to help us all heal could be interesting and fun. I think we should have masks with messages on them. We could have some with the name and colors of sports teams they support, or we could have some with a one word song they like or movie they like. The message could also be Love, Peace, Be Kind and other words that express positive traits. Masks could also advertise automobiles such as Ford, Chevy ,Dodge, Honda, etc. Ads on face masks make sense.

John Omdahl

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

