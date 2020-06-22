Letter: Masks
Letter: Masks

Had the President simply worn a mask during his public appearances, "his people", as he refers to them, would have followed his lead and thousands of American lives would have been saved. Now he is breaking all the rules of assembly for his own selfish political gain. By ignoring medical experts, he will probably be responsible for many more covid 19 deaths. Our response to the virus is the worst in the developed world.

PLEASE, MR. PRESIDENT WEAR A DAMN MASK.

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

