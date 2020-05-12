Letter: Masks
Letter: Masks

If everybody wears a mask, the number of new COVID-19 infections falls dramatically.

As an example, virtually everyone in Japan wears a mask. Japan did shelter in place, but Tokyo is bustling, mass transit jammed, bars open, and other activities are running full blast.

Japan population 126 million; Covid cases, 15798 (about 16 thousand)

US population 326 million; Covid cases, 1380000 (1.38 million)

So Japan’s population is about 40% (4 tenths) that of the USA, so you would expect that for every 10 USA Covid cases that Japan would have 4 Covid cases.

In other words, the USA rate would be about 2.5 times that of Japan.

But guess what:

US Covid cases are 86 times Japan’s cases.

But practically *everybody* in Japan wears a mask in public.

But practically *no one* in the USA wore a mask for months from the beginning of the the pandemic.

We screwed up.

Dennis L. McKiernan

East side

