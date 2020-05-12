Letter: Masks

If everybody wears a mask, the number of new COVID-19 infections falls dramatically.
As an example, virtually everyone in Japan wears a mask. Japan did shelter in place, but Tokyo is bustling, mass transit jammed, bars open, and other activities are running full blast.
Japan population 126 million; Covid cases, 15798 (about 16 thousand)
US population 326 million; Covid cases, 1380000 (1.38 million)
So Japan’s population is about 40% (4 tenths) that of the USA, so you would expect that for every 10 USA Covid cases that Japan would have 4 Covid cases.
In other words, the USA rate would be about 2.5 times that of Japan.
But guess what:
US Covid cases are 86 times Japan’s cases.
But practically *everybody* in Japan wears a mask in public.
But practically *no one* in the USA wore a mask for months from the beginning of the the pandemic.
We screwed up.
Dennis L. McKiernan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
