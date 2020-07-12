Letter: masks
Letter: masks

We have rules now about smoking whether at work or recreation. This isn't done to protect the smoker even if the smoker doesn't think smoking is a health risk. It is done to protect the non-smoker from the effects of the second hand smoke, which is a health risk. This is same reason why we need to wear masks. We wear masks to protect others from COVID-19 we might be carrying. We aren't wearing masks for a political mandate. We are wearing masks because COVID-19 is a health risk to everyone.

nancy kabat

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

