Letter: Masque of the Red Death

In 1842 Edgar Allan Poe published The Masque of the Red Death. In the story, Prince Prospero and 1,000 of his nobles lock themselves in an Abby to protect themselves from a plague that is devastating the surrounding countryside. Living in luxury and with callous indifference to the death and suffering surrounding them, they revel in their personal security until a mysterious stranger shows up at a masquerade ball with fatal consequences. Now that the coronavirus has breached the walls of the White House, it is hard not to draw parallels. Let’s just hope, for the sake of the Country, that President Trump’s hubris is not as costly as that of Prince Prospero.
Gordon Hamilton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
