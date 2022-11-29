Letter: Mass Murders

Almost weekly we read about a deranged individual taking the lives of multiple people. The places and situations are different but the outcomes are the same. Dead, wounded and a killer who may, or may not, have taken his own life. To me the reasons are obvious but the cessation is possibly not going to happen. Our lives have changed with social media and whatever we do, to extremes, is almost immediately broadcast to anyone who cares to see it. I hazard a guess that the majority of these killers have never lived except in almost total anonymity. The thought of becoming shockingly notorious is almost more than they can bare. So they thoughtlessly construct a method to become well known, albeit as a vile individual, who has intruded violently into the lives of others. We can't keep them off the internet but maybe by not releasing the names of these killers we could reduce the happenings.