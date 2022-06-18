Letter: Mass School Shootings

I have to comment about the delayed police response to the Uvalde, TX mass school shooting. I don’t think for a single second that the multi-police agency officers present were “scared” of entering the school to confront the shooter as is being commonly said. Police agencies follow a quasi-military structure. You cannot violate the chain of command to act individually and do what you feel is the best plan of action. Usually highest-ranking, local police official makes the call despite federal, state and county law enforcement being present. He failed to act. Taught in police training since Columbine, the first arriving officer should run without hesitation to the shooter to stop further death or injury. There may be a minor amount of officers that may not act because they are scared - but it is a rarity. Most police are psychologically predisposed to confronting danger valiantly and would no doubt act accordingly without hesitation.