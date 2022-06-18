 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mass School Shootings

  • Comments

I have to comment about the delayed police response to the Uvalde, TX mass school shooting. I don’t think for a single second that the multi-police agency officers present were “scared” of entering the school to confront the shooter as is being commonly said. Police agencies follow a quasi-military structure. You cannot violate the chain of command to act individually and do what you feel is the best plan of action. Usually highest-ranking, local police official makes the call despite federal, state and county law enforcement being present. He failed to act. Taught in police training since Columbine, the first arriving officer should run without hesitation to the shooter to stop further death or injury. There may be a minor amount of officers that may not act because they are scared - but it is a rarity. Most police are psychologically predisposed to confronting danger valiantly and would no doubt act accordingly without hesitation.

Anthony P. Strungis, III

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Integrity Over Economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesse…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News