Letter: Mass shooter/domestic terrorist Salvador Ramos

Salvador Ramos recently turned 18 and went and bought two AR type semi-automatic rifles undergoing a background check. The "AR" historically referred to Armalite Rifle from the company that originally made them. There are millions of these type rifles in the hands of men and women across the country. They come in different caliber configurations from the standard .223 to .308. Both calibers are used for target sport shooting and hunting, with the .308 used for larger game. Unfortunately, idiots like mass shooter/domestic terrorist Ramos ruin things for the millions of law abiding citizens who own these firearms. Many firearms like the 1911 .45 semi-auto pistol and the Winchester/Henry lever action repeating rifles were first used by the military then became available to the public. Place any firearm on a table and demand it to commit some "gun violence." It will NOT. It takes a deprived human being like Salvador Ramos. I support raising the legal age from 18 to 21 in buying these type firearms.