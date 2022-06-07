 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mass shooters fall right into political hands of Democrats

Mass shooters fall right into the political hands of Democrats. Don't they understand that their actions give "ammo" to anti-2nd Amendment Democrats who despise the personal ownership of firearms? Instead of cherishing the right to own firearms, mass shooters wantonly go about slaughtering people with no thoughts of how their actions will impact the 99.9% of law abiding gun owners. Right on key after every mass shooting, Democrat pols go before the news cameras demanding gun control. These same Democrats however ignore the mass murders that go on every weekend in urban cities like Chicago. Maybe because the violence is predominately black on black, using stolen or straw purchased handguns. These same Democrats, who are so outraged about the loss of life in mass shootings, vigorously support abortions, which essentially terminates the life a developing human being. What hypocrites. As long as Democrats support abortion, they will have no moral high ground on calling for banning firearms and repealing the 2nd Amendment.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

