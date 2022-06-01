Letter: Mass shooting again and again

Have we as a country had enough mass shootings? Are we satisfied that a moment of silence or words of condolence is enough? Are we confident that our children are safe enough? Are we safe shopping at a store, going to church, or walking our dog? Have we done enough to protect minorities from hate and malice?

America has allowed very sick people and criminals easy access to guns. We have permitted disaffected people easy access to internet sites that further imbues them with hate and isolation.

The gun lobby and frightened gun owners should not dictate gun policies in this country. Laws are needed to strengthen background checks and limit gun ownership. Is there any compelling reason why someone should have a semi-automatic weapon or multiple semi-automatic weapons? There is no doubt that if nothing happens children, innocent adults, and minorities will be killed.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

