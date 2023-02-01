 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mass shooting again and again

Over one hundred and fifty people die every day from gun violence. 96 percent of the mass murderers are men, and most have had issues with domestic violence or have posted something disturbing on social media. I think most would agree with the statement that "some people should not own or have access to a gun."

What can we as a nation do to prevent continued murder? First I believe that those who sell guns need to be held accountable. Background checks have to be done thoroughly and with the knowledge that if the sales are done improperly stiff penalties and jail time would be a consequence. Secondly, no sales should be made to anyone under the age of 25. Most of those perpetrating gun violence are men 18-25. Thirdly, stop the sales of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Unless we are deadly serious about stopping gun violence it won't stop. It appears if we do nothing it will get worse.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
