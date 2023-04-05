The Center for disease control stated that children are more likely to die from a gun-related incident than they are from a car accident. 17% of all child deaths are gun-related. The Nashville shooter legally bought "semi-automatic-like" guns. His parents were concerned about his mental health. It is an all too familiar scenario that we as a nation seem incapable of addressing. I believe that any business that sells guns should be held accountable for thorough background checks. Our children need our protection. They need to feel safe in school. We need as a nation to take meaningful steps to ensure their safety.