Letter: Mass shootings emblematic of moral decline in America

I believe mass shootings are emblematic of decades long moral decline in America. In 1996, James Dorn wrote an article "The rise of government and decline of morality." Dorn postulated that increased economic and social legislation over the decades has lead to a decline in morality and virtue. He cited increased out of wedlock births, absence of fathers in households, increased criminal activity, a decline in civility, and a lack of integrity in public and private life. He believed individuals "lose their moral compass when the state undermines incentives for moral conduct and blurs the distinction between right and wrong." It has been the Democrat party that has expanded government dependency through more social and economic welfare programs. Their pushing gender neutrality, transsexual and CRT teachings in schools, the legalization of drugs, abortions on demand, No Cash Bail for criminals, limiting free speech via political correctness, etc. All this has eroded individual and community morality in America. Guns are just emblematic of the underlying decline in morality.

Linda Kelly

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

