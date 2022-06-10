 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mass shootings, gun safety

To the Editor:

Gun sales are up, profits are soaring. Just like oxycontin, where marketing was a huge success, customers were hooked, billions were made, thousands have died. The NRA, gun manufacturers and many politicians, by the same token, have created, slowly and cleverly, a fearful constituency that believes if we don’t MAGA up--Make All Guns Available, the government will take our freedom. There is nothing great in watching innocent children and adults be slaughtered, their lives and freedom shattered, and refusing to do anything helpful about it. Responsible citizens, including gun owners and religious leaders, need to speak up. When will enough be enough?

Gary R. Kautto

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

