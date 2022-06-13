Letter: Mass Shootings

Before Politicians use the old worn out NRA excuse "it's too soon" lets tally up the current score of mass killings in Democracies. Australia- 0, New Zealand-0 Japan-0 England-0 India-0 Germany-0 France-0 Canada-0 USA -213! ( and we are not yet half way through the year!The difference G U N S !An accurate reading of the second amendment ( only necessary as the NRA never quotes it correctly! " A well regulated Militia,being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed" Now ask your self how many of the mass murders - killings -were currently serving a "well regulated Militia". While I'm at it what was a Militia in 1789?