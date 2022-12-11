Letter: Mass shootings

I just read the Sunday paper Tim Steller column, about poor Fascist Republican losers! Even spineless Finchem threatening violence because he lost. In the last weeks we have three - count them, three mass shootings. University of Virginia, three dead, Colorado Springs, five dead, another Wal-Mart mass shooting by a employee, six dead! There have been 40 mass shootings in 2022. Don't forget the 21 kid's and teachers murdered in Uvalde, Texas. Three hours south of Houston, Texas. Where the Fascist Republican Party had a convention and the Texas Governor sent his prayers and thoughts, and #45 joked and lied about his smarts. No one in either party has done nothing to ban AR- 15, sales to unstable buyer's. And now we got Republican loser's filing lawsuits because I lost. And even threats of violence. And you wonder why we have mass shootings! Our country will never be the same. Be careful when you go out or work and of course School.