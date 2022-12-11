 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mass shootings

Re: the Nov. 20 article "Concessions range from gracious to ugly."

I just read the Sunday paper Tim Steller column, about poor Fascist Republican losers! Even spineless Finchem threatening violence because he lost. In the last weeks we have three - count them, three mass shootings. University of Virginia, three dead, Colorado Springs, five dead, another Wal-Mart mass shooting by a employee, six dead! There have been 40 mass shootings in 2022. Don't forget the 21 kid's and teachers murdered in Uvalde, Texas. Three hours south of Houston, Texas. Where the Fascist Republican Party had a convention and the Texas Governor sent his prayers and thoughts, and #45 joked and lied about his smarts. No one in either party has done nothing to ban AR- 15, sales to unstable buyer's. And now we got Republican loser's filing lawsuits because I lost. And even threats of violence. And you wonder why we have mass shootings! Our country will never be the same. Be careful when you go out or work and of course School.

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Comments may be used in print.

