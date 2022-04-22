Letter: Mass shootings

Since last Sunday(Palm Sunday in the Christian tradition) there have been 13 mass shootings; 14 people killed and 72 injured. That is more than one shooting a day. This week Christians observed the death of Jesus on Good Friday and Celebrated Easter on Sunday. Some Christians refer to this as Passion Week or Holy Week. Perhaps this year it should be called death week. Much of Christian theology proclaims that Christ died to save the world and humanity. He didn’t know there would be millions of Christians denying his cross by ignoring the astounding number of gun deaths. It is hypocrisy to say we have new life in Christ and stand by as thousands are killed each year with guns in this country. Until Christian followers of Jesus advocate for gun safety legislation, Christ did indeed die in vain.