Letter: Mass shootings
Letter: Mass shootings

Unfortunately there are damaged individuals in the world who for reasons incomprehensible to the public are drawn to commit multiple murder to punish the world, gain recognition, or notoriety.. In our strong desire to stop these horrific acts it is my belief that we are missing a possible path to not necessarily end but lessen the urges of these individuals.

Instead of the literally unending media circus of law enforcement, politicians, and news reporters repeating endlessly how horrific the acts were and sticking microphones in front of grieving friends and relatives at the worst moment in their lives. Can we take a pledge to limit coverage and not feed the urges of the next potential shooter to go for greater body count.

IE : There was a mass shooting today in xxxxx and the subject was arrested / found dead at the scene. End of story !!!

John Falzone

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

