Letter: Mass Shootings

As a professional behavioral health clinician in Tucson, I am extremely tired of law makers, the last one being Governor Abbott, blaming mental health on the sickening epidemic of mass shootings. The public needs to know how difficult it may be to get parents to engage in the mental health system for a troubled child. It is a family issue and parents may minimize and deny that their child has a problem. Or when getting a child admitted to a behavioral health hospital due to depression, suicide and/or harm to self or others, oftentimes the patient will recant and then they are released. When I have had to call police because a teen was threatening to hurt or even kill a peer, it is my experience that the police officer will talk the teen out of their intention, threatening that they will be locked up. Often mental health professionals have their hands tied. This is a complex issue. Having access to guns, especially assault weapons, is one.

Martha Kelley

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

