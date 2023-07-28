Celebration Lamentation
Independence Day weekend 2023
A time to honor, a day to recall
The sacrifices made to secure our rights
Over the last 247 years since Britain’s fall.
This year a record was broken
But there's no cause to celebrate
I’m not talking about holiday travel numbers
Or how many hotdogs somebody ate.
In cities all across this land
Fireworks spewed from a gun’s muzzle!
Yet in congressional sessions and legal proceedings
No one can figure out this deadly puzzle.
How many times will we just look away?
How many is too many lives lost?
How many funerals will families have to plan
Before we realize we cannot afford the cost?
Why should we be proud of the levels surpassed
Of gunfire violence, bloodshed and hate?
Isn’t it time to take off our blinders
And address this problem before it’s too late?
Sid Bradley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.