Celebration Lamentation

Independence Day weekend 2023

A time to honor, a day to recall

The sacrifices made to secure our rights

Over the last 247 years since Britain’s fall.

This year a record was broken

But there's no cause to celebrate

I’m not talking about holiday travel numbers

Or how many hotdogs somebody ate.

In cities all across this land

Fireworks spewed from a gun’s muzzle!

Yet in congressional sessions and legal proceedings

No one can figure out this deadly puzzle.

How many times will we just look away?

How many is too many lives lost?

How many funerals will families have to plan

Before we realize we cannot afford the cost?

Why should we be proud of the levels surpassed

Of gunfire violence, bloodshed and hate?

Isn’t it time to take off our blinders

And address this problem before it’s too late?

Sid Bradley

Green Valley