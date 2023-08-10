The Master of Mendacity manipulates the MAGA milieu. Air is permeated with his phony righteous indignation as impious perspiration pores from pours and sanctimonious sweat glistens. He vilifies the innocent, violates tolerance and venerates vengeance.

But more and more people are realizing “The emperor wears no clothes,” and the Overlord (Underlord?) is being exposed for what he really is: an interpreter of iniquity and bodacious bully who is subject to the law of the land like anyone else.