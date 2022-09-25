Letter: Masters is much worse than Kelly

John Johnson (Local Opinion, September 21, 2022) accuses Sen. Mark Kelly of waffling, but he himself is all over the place. Johnson doesn’t like Sen. Kelly’s votes, but Kelly has voted with the Democrats, which is what the people of Arizona elected him to do. (This is in contrast to the actions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who Johnson likes better, reinforcing the idea that it is mostly Republicans who like her!) Johnson appropriately pans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, but Blake Masters’ odious positions and beliefs are the same as theirs. He may well add to the list of those positions rejection of the election results, as the others have (only if they lose, of course; if they win the results will be legitimate) which Johnson would not like.
Forget Masters – and Finchem and Lake – and re-elect Senator Mark Kelly.
Joshua Freeman
North side
