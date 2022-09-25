 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Masters is much worse than Kelly

John Johnson (Local Opinion, September 21, 2022) accuses Sen. Mark Kelly of waffling, but he himself is all over the place. Johnson doesn’t like Sen. Kelly’s votes, but Kelly has voted with the Democrats, which is what the people of Arizona elected him to do. (This is in contrast to the actions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who Johnson likes better, reinforcing the idea that it is mostly Republicans who like her!) Johnson appropriately pans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, but Blake Masters’ odious positions and beliefs are the same as theirs. He may well add to the list of those positions rejection of the election results, as the others have (only if they lose, of course; if they win the results will be legitimate) which Johnson would not like.

Forget Masters – and Finchem and Lake – and re-elect Senator Mark Kelly.

Joshua Freeman

North side

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22

Statistics don't lie

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

Over the past few years, with the number of mass shootings underway, even I, as a supporter of the Second Amendment, wondered if there were too many guns, as many people are lead to believe? Reading the op-ed you would think so, but that is statistically false. Since World War II, gun ownership in the U.S. has not increased at all, in fact, it is down slightly. The issue is not guns, it is the criminal who use guns for criminal purposes. We need to control criminals, not guns. Follow the statistics, they're facts, not opinions.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Second Amendment and bearing arms

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

G.A. Clark argues that we should confiscate and ban all semi-automatic rifles in order to reduce mass shootings, but since way more handguns are used in mass shootings than rifles, presumably Mr. Clark would also ban handguns, which means he would ban the almost 400 million guns in our country. In 2020, rifles killed only 455 people out of the 17,813 homicides recorded that year. Although Mr. Clark concentrates on mass shootings, it would seem he should concentrate more on total gun deaths, since mass shootings in the year 2020 resulted in only 513 gun deaths as compared to the aforementioned 17,813 total homicides.

People buy guns in part to defend themselves against the rising homicide rates in the country, since progressive Attorney Generals now refuse to prosecute many even violent crimes. Thus the need for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

David Pearse

Foothills

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

