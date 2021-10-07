 Skip to main content
Letter: Masters of Deceit
Letter: Masters of Deceit

We all presume that most politician lie. However recent lying has become epidemic.

President Biden said repeatedly that No one advised him to keep troops in Afghanistan.

Two Generals and the Secretary of Defense all testified otherwise.

His spokespeople have stated over and over that our borders are "Closed".

How many sick illegal aliens have been dispatched into our country. How many terrorist, and felons.

On the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, President Biden assured us that “if there’s American citizens left (on Aug. 31), we’re going to get them all out.” That wasn’t true.

He told us that our allies had no problem with our hasty departure from Afghanistan. That wasn’t true, either.

He told us that he “wouldn’t demand that [COVID vaccines] be mandatory.” That was before he thought they should be mandatory.

He makes Pinocchio look like Mother Teresa.

He and his press people are truly Masters of Deceit

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

