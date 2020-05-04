Letter: May 4 Anniversary
Letter: May 4 Anniversary

May 4 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of when national guardsmen fired shots into a crowd of student, anti-war protesters at Kent State University (KSU) in Ohio. They killed four students and wounded nine others. At the beginning of May 1970, student protests throughout our nation contested the US participation in the Viet Nam War, in general, and the recent bombings in Cambodia, in particular. I was not there on that fateful day, but I had been a KSU student and in ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) from 1966 to 1968. Even then, I had witnessed student protests, sit-ins, and silent vigils directed against our country’s fighting in Southeast Asia. This anti-war feeling extended to all things military including the ROTC program at KSU. As an ROTC member in uniform, I had been cursed, spat upon, and jeered. It was a disheartening experience that affected me for many years afterward and that I painfully remember every May 4.

Christopher Roe

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

