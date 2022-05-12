Letter: May 8: Justice Alito's shadow is a specter of a slaveholderr

As a fellow retired attorney, I am speechless with awe at the precision and passion of Amelia Craig Kramer's excoriation of Justice Alito's proposed overruling of Roe v. Wade. Her message: there remains evil in the hearts of men.

Abortion isn't mentioned in the Constitution because there were no women in the room to speak for it - or for themselves - in 1789. No surprise there.

Roe v. Wade is in fact a masterful example of the process of the common law, blending history (the buying of the South's support for the national Constitution by preserving slavery), subsequent legal enactments (the various Amendments), and evolving medicine (knowledge of fetal development), precisely to answer a question not directly addressed by the Founding "Fathers."

Alito's shameful repudiation of it reveals only his own bias, which stands to condemn him and to devastate millions of Americans. Thank God for the leaker; the people need to know this.

Regula Case

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

