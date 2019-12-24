Letter: May truth stand strong

As the northern hemisphere moves into its longest night (winter solstice) the House of Representatives impeached the current President based on truthful testimonies of steadfast and brave bureaucrats. The nation awaits the Senate to do its duty as the daylight lengthens. At this grave moment, the verses of James R. Lowell (1819-1891), poet and diplomat, cry out:
Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide,
In the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side; ….
Then it is the brave man chooses, while the coward stands aside till the multitude make virtue of the faith they had denied.
Though the cause of evil prosper, yet ‘tis truth alone is strong;
Though her portion be the scaffold, and upon the throne be wrong,
Yet the scaffold sways the future, and behind the dim unknown,
Standeth God within the shadow keeping watch above his own.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.