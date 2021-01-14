Letter: Maybe a Commutation, but not a Pardon

Re: the Jan. 12 article "To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump."
Kenneth Lasson thinks Biden should Pardon Donald Trump if convicted of any misdeeds. I personally disagree as I don't see how this is going to dissuade the treasonist rabble that has been awakened. They've been foaming at the mouth for decades. Now that this Pandora's box is open all that can be done is done take out the leadership through prosecution as quickly as possible. However, if after putting him behind bars it does appear that backlash could cause further issues then he could have his sentence commuted, but not a pardon. A pardon allows him to get back into government. A commutation does not. Personally I'd throw away the key and bring out the Federal troops we saw in Oregon for the insurrectionists. Give them a taste of Law and Order. Rebellion to install an autocracy is NOT the same as rebellion to be rid of one.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
