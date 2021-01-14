 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Maybe a Commutation, but not a Pardon
View Comments

Letter: Maybe a Commutation, but not a Pardon

Re: the Jan. 12 article "To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump."

Kenneth Lasson thinks Biden should Pardon Donald Trump if convicted of any misdeeds. I personally disagree as I don't see how this is going to dissuade the treasonist rabble that has been awakened. They've been foaming at the mouth for decades. Now that this Pandora's box is open all that can be done is done take out the leadership through prosecution as quickly as possible. However, if after putting him behind bars it does appear that backlash could cause further issues then he could have his sentence commuted, but not a pardon. A pardon allows him to get back into government. A commutation does not. Personally I'd throw away the key and bring out the Federal troops we saw in Oregon for the insurrectionists. Give them a taste of Law and Order. Rebellion to install an autocracy is NOT the same as rebellion to be rid of one.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News