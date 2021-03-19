Letter: Maybe Dems Should Look in the Mirror

A Star contributor writes that racism must be rooted out of my GOP offering three types of our transgressions:
First, those of us who don't know we’re racists. We reply that Obama said America has racism in its DNA, meaning I was born a racist and will die one. If I deny it that just proves that I am one. I proudly marched with MLK when it was all about the content of your character.
Second, there are outright practicing racists, white supremacists, Nazis. Republicans less hysterically suggest that there are a proportionally equal number of white and black racists. This white guy, married to black women for thirty years, has spent time in black communities and churches, so I know it swings both ways.
Third, described as most dangerous, are the pragmatic racists, blamed for voter suppression and other evil disenfranchisements. Conservatives advocate for blind justice, not racial justice. Anytime you put an adjective before justice, you no longer have it.
Maybe Democrats should look in the mirror.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
