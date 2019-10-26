You know the drill, folks. Law & Order has been airing for 20 years. Detectives (The House) Briscoe, Logan, Curtis, etc. determine if a crime has been committed, interview witnesses, check evidence. They don’t let the suspects's lawyers interrogate the witnesses. Don’t invite cameras to crime scenes. No reporters at their meetings.
It's only IF someone is charged (impeached) that there's a public trial. That trial takes place in the Senate, not the House. (Courtroom not Police Station) At that time, the Defendant can have lawyers, call witnesses, cross-examine, challenge the evidence, etc.
Trump has not been impeached yet, guys. He's just being investigated. You can’t have a trial without a charge. You get that, right?
Then please explain it to those 47 GOP publicity stuntmen who invaded a secure area to protest what is just normal procedure, taking unsecured electronic devices with them. Remind them that patriotism is loyalty to the Constitution and the American People, not to one particular office holder. Thank you.
Judellen Thornton
Foothills
