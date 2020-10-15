 Skip to main content
Letter: Mc Sally's ads
Letter: Mc Sally's ads

Our appointed U S Senator Martha Mc Sally's television ads are ineffective because they border on laughable.

One disparage "millionaire" Mark Kelly. Wait! I was always taught that financial success was one of the metrics of our capitalistic system. How can Mc Sally and her staff be critical of Mark Kelly's success? Ties to China? Trump's family members manufacture most of their products in China.

On another ad, a person questions Kelly's leadership. Is this some sort of joke? Kelly was a U S Naval officer who flew dozens of combat missions. Additionally, he was on four NASA missions into space, In fact, he commanded two of those missions. To question his leadership is absolutely ridiculous. It borders on bizarre.

I am among many AZ voters who are more concerned with McSally's consistent, repeated votes to end medical insurance protection for persons with pre-existing conditions. Senator McSally, please pay attention to the concerns of your constituents instead of your nonsensical ads to disparage Mark Kelly.

Bernie Bennett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

