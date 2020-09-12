Letter: McCain a hero?

Gov. Doug Ducey has submitted an impressive list of notable Arizonans for the proposed National Garden of Heroes: liberals, conservatives, men, women, African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and Caucasians, military and civilian. Can’t argue with Sandra Day O’Connor, our first female Supreme Court justice; Native American Marine Ira Hayes, who raised the flag on Iwo Jima; environmentalist Stewart Udall, Secretary of the Interior in two administrations. But there’s one non-starter: Sen. John McCain, the shot-down Navy pilot who spent five years rotting in a North Vietnamese torture prison. Remember what our Commander in Chief said about McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” So that settles it, because what really matters is whether President Bone Spurs likes you. Back to the drawing board, Gov. Ducey. Find someone he likes. This Navy veteran suggests Vladimir Putin.
Jake Jacobs
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
