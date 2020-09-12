 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McCain a hero?
View Comments

Letter: McCain a hero?

Gov. Doug Ducey has submitted an impressive list of notable Arizonans for the proposed National Garden of Heroes: liberals, conservatives, men, women, African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and Caucasians, military and civilian. Can’t argue with Sandra Day O’Connor, our first female Supreme Court justice; Native American Marine Ira Hayes, who raised the flag on Iwo Jima; environmentalist Stewart Udall, Secretary of the Interior in two administrations. But there’s one non-starter: Sen. John McCain, the shot-down Navy pilot who spent five years rotting in a North Vietnamese torture prison. Remember what our Commander in Chief said about McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” So that settles it, because what really matters is whether President Bone Spurs likes you. Back to the drawing board, Gov. Ducey. Find someone he likes. This Navy veteran suggests Vladimir Putin.

Jake Jacobs

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News