Letter: McCain Rises to Defeat Trump Once Again
The ghost of John McCain once again rises to slap down Donald Trump. Just as the living McCain denied Trump's attempt to get rid of the ACA with his midnight thumbs down vote, McCain's ghost has (it certainly appears) defeated Trump's bid for a second term. His memory is revered by Arizonans, and Trump's disdain and disrespect for our celebrated senator and war hero didn't play well with AZ voters and is an important reason Trump lost the state. AZ gives Biden 270 WITHOUT the potential quagmire of Pennsylvania.

Frank Ribeiro

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

