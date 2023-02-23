Speaker McCarthy’s leadership is irresponsible and dangerous. For example, he assigned serial liar George Santos to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology. According to the website of the American Institute of Physics, the jurisdiction of this Committee includes: “NASA, the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. It also has authority over R&D [Research & Development] activities conducted at agencies such as the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Department of Homeland Security.”