Letter: McCarthy Redux
Do you remember Sen Joseph McCarthy (WI) who in the 1950s accused supposed commies and socialists creating an atmosphere of dread, retribution, and hate for anyone who was not dialed in to his right wing agenda and was willing to say so? Many noble persons were severely undermined because of his unfounded, baseless accusations that flew in the face of freedom in the USA.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (no relation) has taken the same tack in that he incites animosity toward anyone who opposes his line of thought (coincidentally Trump's line of thought?!) through the use of unfounded, baseless accusations.

Joseph McCarthy is remembered as a stain on democracy and freedom.

Kevin McCarthy is going down the same path and will be remembered in the same way.

History repeats.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

