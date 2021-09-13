 Skip to main content
Letter: “McCarthy’s telecom threat….” (9/7/‘21)
The Star published a editorial from the St. Louis Post Dispatch which skewers House Republican Leader McCarthy for his outrageous threat to our telecom companies should they comply with an information gathering effort pursued by a House Committee, which seeks to uncover evidence of wrongdoing by the former President and some allies (including McCarthy)in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capital and our democratic processes.

Last I looked we are supposed to be a democratic republic governed by the rule of law. McCarthy, as has been his practice, attempts to undermine an unquestionably legal governmental investigation, threatening our rules of law. Further, he threatens to use Congressional power to punish American companies, clearly an abuse of the legislative process.

I understand Congress is supposed to serve the people (read the Const.), not McCarthy’s

own pursuit of power at our expense. The Founders would be horrified,

Jim Greene

Oro Valley

