Letter: McCarthyism again

Speaker designate McCarthy immediately spoke out against big business recognizing injustice in its many forms including, but not limited to, racial, sexual, social, and gender discrimination and awareness. He wants to 'leave it to the politicians'. Which means GOP politicians. Despite the unexpected Democratic result in the recent election GOP control of the House will seek to squash issues of bias in its many forms as well as deny social concerns such as climate change, racism, women's rights, sexual orientation. McCarthy and his ilk don't want big business to exhibit a social conscience. That would clash with and undermine the party (GOP) that exhibits no social conscience! Big business has taken 'woke' stances not only because they embrace ethics but also because they respect the will of their employees.

Hopefully big business thumbs their collective noses at McCarthy's directive.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

