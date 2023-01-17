 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: McCarthyism the Sequel?

Watching the antics of the 118th Congress thus far has been both entertaining. However, I am most concerned about the way we will discuss what House Speaker McCarthy and his gang leave us as their legacy. Will we have to devise new terms to distinguish this 21st-century McCarthyism from the 20th-century version? Will we use JMcCarthyism for the earlier version? Or McCarthyismOne? We could use KMcCarthyism for Kevin’s brand, but some might think it emanates from Korea much like the pop music we hear today. I have concluded we won't have to distinguish between the two! The version we see unfolding before us now seems to follow the same template the original did. Just the names and faces of the perpetrators have changed as have the dates.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
