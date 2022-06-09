Letter: McConnel Distracts and Deflects

The damnable Republican deflection and distraction has begun. McConnell directs Republican Senator Cornyn to, “enter into talks” with Democrats on gun violence. Sounds like action. But think about it. This allows Republicans to say, “see we are serious about addressing this violence.” Serious would be McConnell locking himself in a room with Speaker Shumer and staying there until they hammer out legislation to mitigate such gun violence. Trust me, enough draft legislation is there, discussions wouldn’t have to start from scratch! Serous, is saying there is no other business of the Senate until we get a way forward to protect our citizens, our kids. No, deflection, distraction, and off the Senate goes on vacation! Vote them all out of office!