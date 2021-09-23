 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell and his GOP prefer Trump over democracy
During Obam's Administration, Republicans were baptized "The Party of NO!" Over eight years, Barack Obama was blocked from appointing judges (including Merrick Garland as a Supreme Court Justice) for some unwritten rule made up in Mitch McConnell's corrupt, depraved mind. As a result, Obama's agenda was always received by a resounding McConnell-led Republican chorus of NO!

The diabolic "Leader" blocked American progress for over eight years. With Joe Biden in office, and no reason, simply the spite in his "heart," he has reinstated the "Party of NO" to its former status, believing this action will help make the small man a giant amongst the perverse - praising respect for his power.

He has puppeteer's control over all Republicans; how no one knows. It is believed that one-third of the GOP Senators disagree with McConnell but are afraid to say no to him. Why?

As citizens of a two-party system, realize McConnell has never been good for the country. Vote to get rid of those who blindly support him.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

