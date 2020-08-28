 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell blocks bail out for USPS
Letter: McConnell blocks bail out for USPS

It is despicable that Postmaster General DeJoy can gleefully assert that Congress will never give the USPS money because he knows Senate leader McConnell will block it.

McConnell should be impeached and removed. Trump is not our dictator, Senate leader McConnell is the dictator!

I honestly believe that the Senate willfully allows him to continue this crime against the USA for their OWN personal interests. I believe both parties are happy to allow him to commit crimes against America because both of them hope that it will get their party votes.

This is NOT representative democracy. Americans are held hostage for political interests.

Jean Wylie

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

