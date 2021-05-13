 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell has competition
Letter: McConnell has competition

Some time ago the Star published my letter postulating that Mitch McConnell is the biggest coward in modern American political life. Look out Mitch----Kevin McCarthy is trying hard to overtake you.

Sandy Salz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

