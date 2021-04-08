Letter: McConnell is an Ingrate

Re: the Aoril 6 article "After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to 'stay out of politics'."
The headline started my Tuesday with a laugh. McConnell is such an ingrate. Moscow Mitch received more money from CEOs than any member of the US Senate during the last election cycle, a total of $258,880 from CEOs of 37 S&P 500 companies, according to marketwatch.com.
Now Mitch is telling CEOs to “stay out of politics, stupid” because some are daring to stand up to the GOP's voter suppression efforts. I wonder what the CEOs of AbbVie, Merck, FedEx, Pinnacle West, Eli Lilly, Pioneer, Freeport-McMoran, Chevron, Altria, Celgene, Broadcom, Gilead Sciences, Raytheon, Amgen and others who donated generously to McConnell are thinking now?
It’s all fun and games as long as the politician gets his money and the donors keep their mouths shut.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.