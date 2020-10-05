 Skip to main content
Letter: McConnell places ideology above integrity
We have suffered a great loss in the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a tireless, brilliant champion for justice and equity. Her integrity and civility were qualities we desperately need in our leaders.

Among statements from officials upon her passing, one from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unique. After an 81-word tribute honoring her life, he added a 110 word announcement justifying his pledge to act immediately on the vacancy: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” What arrogance and hypocrisy! This is the same McConnell who successfully blocked consideration of Barak Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Scalia in February 2016. He justified it on the grounds of established precedent that Supreme Court vacancies are not filled in an election year. Isn’t 2020 an election year? I’m calling my Senators to protest. Join me?

Ann Nichols

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

